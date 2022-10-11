Support Worker (Full and Part Time Roles)

Support Worker - Full and Part Time (Multiple Roles) Individual Care Services

Support Worker - Full and Part Time (Multiple Roles)

Individual Care Services

Job Type: Permanent

Hours: Full time or part time contracts

Location: Nuneaton & Bedworth

Hourly Rate: £10.25 per hour

GET PAID FOR BEING YOU'

We are looking for a Support Worker to work days, evenings and wake nights as part of our friendly team in Nuneaton & Bedworth.

Can you circle any of the following? Honest, Caring, Flexible, Reliable, self-motivated, Passionate, Inclusive, Good Communicator. If so, Individual Care Services are looking for you.

We deliver creative, dynamic and person-centred services to the individuals we support. You will be working within a small friendly team of staff providing the best support to adults with learning disabilities.

We need you to be flexible, willing to learn and to provide the best service to an individual with a disability to live their lives to the full.

It is a condition that you do not work for any other care organisation whilst you are employed by ICS.

Duties:

• Assist in toileting, washing, feeding and dressing appropriately

• Participating in household tasks e.g. cooking, cleaning, gardening etc.

• Participate in the preparation and serving of food as part of a nutritional and well-balanced diet whilst adhering to food hygiene standards.

• Accompanying on visits to healthcare professionals when necessary e.g. doctor, dentist.

• Actively involve themselves in the provision of service users’ day care and leisure and encourage and assist service users to use local facilities.

• Recording details accurately in Care Plans, diaries and cash books of activities and events and passing on relevant information verbally to other staff.

• Must facilitate and support any contact the service user has with their family and friends in the way that helps the service user most.

Individual Care Services can offer you:

• 28 days of annual leave FTE (including bank holidays)

• Training and development within the company

• A challenging and rewarding career

• We pay for your DBS to be completed

• Opportunity to complete overtime across the company

• Refer a Friend bonus scheme

• Long Service awards

• Accredited National Living Wage Employer

Requirements:

• Previous care experience (Desirable)

• NVQ Level 2 Health & Social Care (Desirable)

• All candidates must have the Right to Work in the UK.

• Strong English and communication skills All successful candidates will be subject to pre-employment checks including an enhanced Disclosure and Barring check (DBS).

If you are interested in applying, please call Emily on 01527 857280 or email HR@individualcare.org.uk