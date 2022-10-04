Mental Health First Aider (2-Day)

Spot the early signs of a mental health problem and feel confident helping someone experiencing a mental health problem.

What will I learn?

Our MHFA Standard course is split up into 4 manageable chunks. These are:

• What is mental health?

• Suicide

• Anxiety and depression

• Psychosis

In each section you’ll learn how to:

• Spot the early signs of a mental health problem

• Feel confident helping someone experiencing a mental health problem

• Provide help on a first aid basis

• Help prevent someone from hurting themselves or others

• Help stop a mental illness from getting worse

• Help someone recover faster

• Guide someone towards the right support

• Reduce the stigma of mental health problems

Who can attend?

This course is available to anyone. All that we ask is for you to be above the age of 16. This is due to some of the content being quite sensitive and can be upsetting to some. We want to ensure that we create a safe and suitable learning environment for all our attendees.

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk . Alternatively, you can contact Lynn Bassett lynnbassett@warwickshire.gov.uk