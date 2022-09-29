A429 Coventry Road, Warwick - Proposed Cycling Facilities & Associated Infrastructure

Proposed cycling facilities and associated infrastructure - pedestrian crossings, road humps and no right turn (Guys Cross Park Road)

Scheme overview

Warwickshire County Council proposes to introduce upgraded cycling facilities to provide a link along the A429 Coventry Road, Warwick, from St Johns to the roundabout junction with Primrose Hill.

As part of the scheme, pedestrian and cycle crossing points are proposed at a number of side roads, some with raised tables, as well as new and upgraded signal controlled crossings on the A429. Right turns from Guys Cross Park Road into Coventry Road are proposed to be prohibited (except for emergency services) to reduce the number of conflicting vehicle movements at the junction, with the aim of improving road safety.

Traffic orders and public notices

A copy of the proposed Order and plan for the right turn prohibition, plans showing the locations of road humps, crossing points, and cycling facilities, together with a statement of the Council's reasons for proposing to make the Orders are available to view at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick during usual opening hours.

Technical plans

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Phil Mitton, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412142).

Objections

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Phil Mitton, County Highways – Minor Works Team, Communities, The Post Room – Shire Hall, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL, or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk with "A429 Coventry Road" as the subject header (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 28 October 2022.