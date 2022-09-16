Confirmation of the Cycle Tracks Order (Woodloes Park to A429 Coventry Road, Warwick)

Warwickshire County Council hereby gives notice that it has now confirmed an Order under section 3 of the Cycle Tracks Act 1984.

Scheme Overview

Warwickshire County Council hereby gives notice that it has now confirmed an Order under section 3 of the Cycle Tracks Act 1984, the effect of which is to convert a footpath, as described in the Schedule below, into a shared use cycle track with a right of way for pedal cycles and on foot. The confirmed Order comes into effect on 16 September 2022.

Public Notice and Legal Order

Cycle Tracks Order (PDF 13 kB)

Public Notice (PDF, 207 kB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the Order may be made to Daniel Morris, Senior Transport Planner, Warwickshire County Council (email: danielmorris@warwickshire.gov.uk). Any person who desires to question validity of the Order on the ground that it is not within the powers of section 3 of the Cycle Tracks Act 1984, or on the ground that any requirement of regulations made under subsection 3(4) of the Cycle Tracks Act 1984, has not been complied with in relation to the Order, may, within six weeks from the date of this notice, make an application for this purpose to the High Court.