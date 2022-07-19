The Warwickshire County Council (A429 Woodloes Park to Coventry Road, Warwick) Cycle Track Order 2022

In accordance with Regulation 4 of the Cycle Tracks Regulations 1984 Warwickshire County Council made the above named Cycle Track Order on 18 July 2022.

Scheme Overview

In accordance with Regulation 4 of the Cycle Tracks Regulations 1984 Warwickshire County Council made the above named Cycle Track Order on 18 July 2022. The effect of which would be to convert a footpath into a shared use cycle track with a right of way for pedal cycles and on foot.

Further information is given in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Order

Public Notice (PDF, 15 kB)

Cycle Tracks Order 2022 (PDF, 186 kB)

Technical Drawings

9.2-A429--067-007 (PDF, 391 kB)

Enquiries

If you wish to make a representation or objection to the proposed confirmation of the Cycle Track Order, please send your representation/objection to Daniel Morris, Senior Transport Planner, Warwickshire County Council, Communities Directorate, Shire Hall Post Room, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4SP or by email to danielmorris@warwickshire.gov.uk by no later than 26 August 2022, specifying the grounds on which the representation or objection is made.

In the event that you wish to discuss the Cycle Track Order, please contact Daniel Morris on 01926 412529.