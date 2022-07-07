Alterations to bus services in the Stratford-upon-Avon & South Warwickshire areas from Monday 25th July 2022

Following a retendering of the subsidised bus services in this area, below is a summary of alterations being made:

Services 1/2/3 (Stratford-Meon Vale-Chipping Campden-Moreton in Marsh) and Service 75A (Stratford-Meon Vale-Shipston-Banbury)

The basic timetable structure is retained, although the actual times will alter by a few minutes in many cases. During the middle of the day most trips will not operate via Trinity Mead in Stratford; those that do will be renumbered 1A/2A/3A. In the early morning, the Weekdays 0652 from Chipping Campden and 0657 from Lower Quinton to Stratford will be combined into one bus leaving Chipping Campden at 0638 and extended to Stratford Rail Station for connection with trains. In the early evening, the 1835 bus from Stratford to Chipping Campden will start from Stratford Rail Station at 1830 for rail connections, and an additional bus on Service 75A from Stratford Rail Station via Town Centre at 1930 to Meon Vale, Lower Quinton, Ilmington, Shipston and Alderminster will be operated. During the day Trinity Mead will be served by a reinstated Service 4 (below). On Weekdays, one trip will start from Snitterfield at 07h40 for Stratford Town Centre

These services will be operated by Stagecoach

Service 4 (Stratford-Trinity Mead-Banbury Road-Stratford)

This local service, running about every 30 minutes between 0900 and 1500 is experimentally reinstated, particularly with the expected disruption caused by planned roadworks in the area.

This service will be operated jointly by Stagecoach and A&M Flexibus. Tickets of either operator will be accepted on all buses

Service 5 (Stratford-Justin’s Avenue-Stratford)

No alteration

This service will be operated jointly by Stagecoach and A&M Flexibus. Tickets of either operator will be accepted on all buses

Service 15/19 (Stratford-West Green Drive-Trevelyan Crescent-Stratford)

No alteration

These services will be operated by Stagecoach. Service X19 (Stratford-Alcester-Redditch)

1815 Stratford-Redditch and 1915 Redditch - Stratford are withdrawn. Alternative trips are available on Service 229 (below) at 1825 from Stratford to Alcester & Studley, and on Stagecoach Service X19.

Service 27 (Stratford-Welford-Pebworth)

The daytime timetable is reduced, but only minor time changes in the early morning and late afternoon/early evening. The 1825 trip from Stratford to Pebworth will operate via Stratford Rail Station Interchange at 1830 for Rail connections.

This service will be operated by Stagecoach.

Service 50 (Stratford-Shipston-Chipping Norton)

The basic timetable structure is retained, in co-ordination with Services 51, 75 and 75B. An additional journey will operate during the day Shipston-Chipping Norton and return, with connections to Oxford. The early evening departure from Stratford is revised to operate as Service 75A departing Stratford Rail Station at 1930 via Town Centre, Meon Vale, Lower Quinton, Ilmington, Shipston and Alderminster back to Stratford. On Sundays, the service will operate every two hours between Stratford and Chipping Norton, with connections to & from Oxford.

This service will be operated by Stagecoach

Service 51 (Stratford-Shipston-Moreton in Marsh)

There are some routeing amendments to certain journeys on Saturdays, to co-ordinate better with other services on the Shipston-Stratford section of route. In the early evening the 1830 departure from Stratford will start from Stratford Rail Station for rail connections, and the 1935 from Moreton in Marsh to Ilmington will be withdrawn due to low usage.

This service is operated by Pulham’s Coaches

Service 69 (Stoneleigh/Ryton/Stretton-Leamington-Bury Road-Shires Retail Park)

This service will be operated approximately 30 minutes later than at present, with journeys extended through to and from Ashorne, Moreton Morrell/Paddox and Lighthorne Heath, taking over from similar trips on Service 77A.

This service will be operated by A&M Flexibus.

Service 75/ 75A (Stratford – Shipston – Brailes – Banbury)

Service 75 is reduced in frequency and diverted between Ettington and Halford via Pillerton Garage. Service 75A (via Meon Vale) is largely unchanged on Monday to Friday, although most Saturday journeys are replaced by Service 3A. On Monday to Saturday there will be an additional journey at 1930 from Stratford Rail Station via Town Centre, Meon Vale, Lower Quinton, Ilmington, Shipston, Alderminster and Stratford. Certain trips between Stratford, Shipston and Banbury will operate via Alderminster, and be numbered 75B. The Weekday early evening service from Stratford to Brailes will be provided by travel on Service 50 at 1745 from Stratford to Shipston, changing to connecting Service 77C.

This service will be operated by Stagecoach

Service 76/76A/76S/76X (Stratford-Kineton-Banbury)

The daytime timetable is reduced, but only minor time changes in the early morning and late afternoon/early evening journeys to and from Stratford. On weekdays the 1750 Banbury to Stratford journey is withdrawn. Alternative service for passengers from Banbury to Kineton and Stratford [and Oxhill and Tysoe by changing at Kineton] is by Service 77B below.

This service will be operated by Stagecoach

Service 77/77A (Leamington-Lighthorne Heath-Gaydon-Kineton-Stratford or Fenny Compton-Banbury

The basic timetable structure is retained, with some improvements and retimings including additional journeys in the morning, afternoon and late evenings between Leamington, Bishop’s Tachbrook, Lighthorne Heath and Gaydon JLR. On weekdays the early journey into Banbury and early evening from Banbury are rerouted to/from Kineton, Wellesbourne and Stratford as Service 77B, with connections for Leamington at Kineton. The daytime journeys to Lighthorne Village, Ashorne and Moreton Morrell/Paddox are transferred to Service 69 (above) and the Leamington-Kineton-Shipston service is renumbered 77C.

These services will be operated by Stagecoach

Service 229 (Stratford-Aston Cantlow-Snitterfield-Stratford)

The daytime timetable is reduced, but only minor time changes in the early morning and late afternoon. The 1820 trip from Stratford will depart at 1825, operate via Stratford Rail Station for rail connections, and be diverted from Aston Cantlow via Great Alne and Alcester to Studley, replacing the X19 journey. An additional trip will be operated on Service 1 /2 from Snitterfield direct to Stratford on Weekdays at 07h40

This service will be operated by Stagecoach

Service X50 (Chipping Norton-Stratford-Birmingham). (Sundays only)

The Chipping Norton-Stratford section will operate as Service 50 every two hours. North from Stratford the service will operate as Service X20 every two hours and be diverted at Shirley to Solihull Station, as on Monday to Saturday. Central Birmingham will no longer be served.

This service will be operated by Stagecoach

Service X20 (Stratford-Henley in Arden-Solihull)

This Monday to Saturday service has been deregistered by the current operator after operation on 13th August and Warwickshire County Council is currently tendering for a replacement. More information later.

Services 15, X17 X18, X19, 77 & 78 (Sundays), operated by Stagecoach, are unaltered.

Please see detailed timetables for full information, which will be available on Operator websites shortly.

Contact Number: 01926 412112