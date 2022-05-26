Stratford Park and Ride Variation Order

Warwickshire County Council are making the above named order which varies how the season ticket permit system works at the Stratford Park and Ride

Scheme Overview

Following a period of extensive public consultation and review, Warwickshire County Council is now making the order that will vary how the season ticket permit system works at the Stratford Park and Ride. These changes are outlined in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 83 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 10 kB)

Stratford Park and Ride 2016 Order (PDF, 1,041 kB)

Stratford Park and Ride Variation 2022 Order (PDF, 327 kB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the Order may be made to Emily Brough, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (tel. no. 01926 412495).

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained therein on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.