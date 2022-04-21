Claribels service 75 is ending Saturday 23rd April 2022 and a new service 76 is starting Monday 25th April 2022

Claribels bus service 75 will end this Saturday 23rd April due to the sale of the bus company and the contract for the 75 bus service ending due to the need to reduce the costs of operation.

Owing to the very small number of passengers using them, the section of route between Coleshill and Birmingham International and the first journey to Sutton Coldfield during School Holidays and Saturdays, and the last journey every day, have been withdrawn.

National Express West Midlands X12 & X13 buses offer connections between Coleshill and Birmingham International, via Chelmsley Wood.

From Monday 25th April, the new service, operated by Diamond Bus Midlands, will be renumbered as the 76 and will now also operate from Coleshill to Kingsbury and on to Tamworth via the existing Service 6 route. Kingsbury will now have a bus link with Coleshill, Water Orton, Minworth ASDA and Sutton Coldfield; and Curdworth, Water Orton, and Coleshill will have through bus service to Ventura Park & Tamworth.

You can find further details here: https://www.diamondbuses.com/.../bus-services/76-tamworth/