Warwickshire ACL’s Family Learning team reaches national awards shortlist!

Campaign for Learning's Family Learning Awards recognise organisations for using imaginative, innovative and inclusive ways of delivering learning opportunities in their communities.

Campaign for Learning is an educational charity which aims to unlock potential through lifelong learning and create a fairer, more inclusive society. This year, in particular, they celebrate learning activities that support families during lockdown and beyond.

We are proud to announce that our Family Learning team was shortlisted in the Early Years category for its work across the county with families of children aged 0-5.

Juliette Collier, National Director (Families) at the Campaign for Learning said:

“The Family Learning Awards celebrate the inspirational work of organisations that create wonderful learning opportunities for families. This year's awards demonstrate the ingenuity and tenacity of learning providers in delivering life-changing learning through the most challenging times. We congratulate the shortlisted organisations on their deserved success and thank everyone who took part for recognising and valuing the crucial role of families as the foundation for lifelong learning.”

To read about the 2022 Family Learning Award Shortlist visit, www.familylearningfestival.com/family-learning-awards-1



