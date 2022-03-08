Exciting New Saturday Workshops Coming to Warwickshire this Spring and Summer!

Are you free on Saturday 19th March or Saturday 2nd April? Do you want to come and be creative in a friendly, relaxed environment? Our Spring/Summer Workshops could be your perfect opportunity.

Warwickshire residents can soon take advantage of the opportunity to join short (Saturday morning) workshops at Pound Lane Learning Centre in Leamington. The range on offer includes drawing with sanguine (the beautiful red-toned media popular with Leonardo da Vinci and Raphael) or charcoal, painting with eco-friendly oils, and experimenting with paint effects and mark making. There are craft projects, too.

The workshops are excellent value, great fun, and you may well leave with a masterpiece! All levels are welcome, from complete beginners to people who already know they enjoy their chosen activity, and want to come and meet others with a similar interest.

Our Learning Centre has dedicated spaces for all kinds of creative learning. There's free parking at the site, too.

Look out for more masterclasses coming to Pound Lane this Summer.

For the full range of our current and upcoming courses, as well as full details about the workshops, simply click on Find a Course.

We hope to see you soon!