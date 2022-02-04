Proposed Stopping Up Order - Manor Road, Mancetter 2022

Proposed Stopping Up Of part of the Public Highway at Manor Road, Mancetter

WARWICKSHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

HIGHWAYS ACT 1980 – SECTION 116 APPLICATION TO STOP UP PART OF PUBLIC HIGHWAY AT LAND ADJACENT TO MANOR ROAD, MANCETTER, CV9 1QJ

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Warwickshire County Council intend to apply to the Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court sitting at the Coventry Magistrates’ Court at 10 a.m on the 27th Day of April 2022 for an Order under section 116 of the Highways Act 1980 the effect of which will be to stop up for the purposes of all traffic the part of the highway at Manor Road, Mancetter, CV9 1QJ which is now considered unnecessary for highway purposes.

The proposal is shown on a plan which is displayed with this Notice and which may also be inspected free of charge at the Main Reception, Shire Hall, Warwick, and at North Warwickshire Borough Council during normal opening hours, and on the following weblink: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/homepage/280/stopping-up-orders

On the plan the part of the highway to be stopped up is shown edged red.

Any enquiries relating to this application may be made to David Pritchard, County Highways (telephone number: 01926 413439).

On the hearing of this application, any person who would be aggrieved by the making of the Order applied for has a right to be heard.

S. Duxbury

Assistant Director of Governance and Policy

Shire Hall, Warwick

24 February 2022