Bermuda Connectivity Traffic Management Notification

Warwickshire County Council is making Nuneaton residents aware of traffic management measures that will be in place to allow work on the Bermuda Connectivity Scheme to begin.

Bermuda Connectivity is a highway scheme, focused on opening up the existing Bermuda bridge to two-way traffic, delivering additional highway capacity, and improved connectivity between West Nuneaton and the Griff roundabout.

The proposed scheme focuses on tackling congestion in and around West Nuneaton by creating a direct 1.3 mile highway link between West Nuneaton and Griff Roundabout. The long-term expected benefits of the scheme are:

Reduced journey times for residents on several routes in the West Nuneaton area;

Reduced congestion in parts of the town centre, thus improving links onto the A444 in Nuneaton in other parts of the town;

Enhanced accessibility to local businesses, amenities and residential areas;

Improved highway connectivity to Bermuda Park rail station;

Provide improved infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians; and

Support further economic growth in Nuneaton by enhancing access to employment sites.

To complete these works, there is a need to undertake exploratory works underneath the bridge to decide upon the best method to replace the bridge bearings. To do this, the bridge will need to be lifted up from its supports, which will require the creation of safe working zones for the contractors working on the Council’s behalf.

To create these safe working zones, on Wednesday 24 November, there will be an overnight closure of the A444 between Griff roundabout and Elliott Way roundabout (approx. 1.2km). This closure is to allow Traffic Management (TM) operatives to install temporary concrete barriers along this section of the A444, reducing the two-lane carriageway to one lane.

This night-time closure will involve the diversion of vehicles along the B4113 through to College St roundabout, and for residents of the Feather Lane development, access/egress from this development will be through the currently gated, Bermuda Village.

The single lane each way along the A444 will be in place for up to 36 weeks, however, the lane closures will swap from inside lane (northbound & southbound) to the outside lane (northbound & southbound) in mid-March, to allow the contractors to lift the bridge on different sections. The 36-week period highlighted is a worst-case scenario and it is hoped works can be completed quicker than this.

Access to the hospital will still be maintained from the Elliott Way roundabout, and there will still be unimpeded routes via the A444 from the north, and that of the B4113. All emergency services (Police, Fire and Ambulance) have been made aware of these traffic management measures and, thus far, no concerns have been raised.

During the period of the traffic management restrictions, visitors to Nuneaton, particularly those coming from Coventry, are asked to consider alternative means of transport such as the train.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We appreciate that these traffic management restrictions might, at first glance, appear daunting but there is no other way to safely deliver this scheme which will be incredibly beneficial for the people of Nuneaton and anyone visiting the town.

“Warwickshire County Council will be working very closely with its contractor to ensure that restrictions are not in place for a moment longer than they need to be and it is sincerely hoped that a 36-week period of single-lane traffic will be a very worst-case scenario that can be avoided.”

More information about the Bermuda Connectivity Scheme can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/bermudaconnection