Due to the closure of Stoneleigh Road, the Stagecoach Unibus will be running an amended route and timetable from 25th July - 14th September 2020.

Route U1 will be running through Kenilworth via Warwick Road/Town Centre, Abbey HIll, Bridge St, New Street and Coventry Road. The timetable has been improved so, when combined with route X17, there are more buses between Kenilworth Town Centre and Leamington Town Centre.

Full details and the new timetable can be found on Stagecoach's website.