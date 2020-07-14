Shipston Link to resume services from 1st September

Shipston Link have announced that they plan to resume services from Tuesday 1st September.

With their silver and green buses Shipston Link provide a regular, volunteer run, community bus service from surrounding villages into Shipston Town Square & the Medical Centre with regular trips from Shipston’s outlying villages to Banbury, Moreton-in-Marsh & Chipping Norton. Shipston Link also operate a Saturday morning return service from Whichford, Cherington, Stourton, Brailes, Shipston and Ilmington into Stratford.

Shipston Link plan to resume service on Tuesday 1st September by which time all safety measures to comply with government guidelines will be in place, in particular social distancing, therefore with fewer seats available passengers are requested to use the service only for essential travel and only if they have no other means of transport.

Up-to-date information will continue to be available from ‘Traveline’ on 0871 200 2233 or shipstonlink.co.uk