From 30th October, Stagecoach will be improving some timetables to make sure they run on time.

Rugby area
Route 4
The Campion Way, Warwickshire College & Buchanan Road stops are no longer shown on the timetable but don't worry, your bus will still serve these stops. To keep things simple, the 1907 Brownsover to Bilton journey will run the normal route 4 route around Bilton, Admirals Estate and Cawston Grange
Click here for route 4 timetable
Route 63/64
Some journeys will run at different times to improve punctuality.
Click here for route 63/64 timetable.
Leamington & Stratford area
Route 50
The Honington turn & Cherington turn stops are no longer shown on the timetable but don't worry, your bus will still serve these stops.
Also, some journeys will run at different times to improve punctuality.
Click here for route 50 timetable
Route 664/665
Some journeys will run at different times to improve punctuality.
Click here for route 664/665 timetable
Route X18
Some journeys will run at different times to improve punctuality.
Click here for route X18 timetable
Route X77
Some journeys will run at different times to improve punctuality.
Click here for route X77 timetable
Nuneaton & Coventry area
Route 48C
Afternoon & evening journeys have been retimed so you arrive at your destination quicker.
Click here for route 48C timetable
Route 55/56
Afternoon & evening journeys have been retimed so you arrive at your destination quicker.
Click here for route 55 timetable
Click here for route 56 timetable
Route 60
Some journeys will run at different times to improve punctuality
Click here for route 60 timetable
Route 703
Some journeys will run at different times to improve punctuality
Click here for route 703 timetable
