From 30th October, Stagecoach will be improving some timetables to make sure they run on time.

Rugby area

Route 4

The Campion Way, Warwickshire College & Buchanan Road stops are no longer shown on the timetable but don't worry, your bus will still serve these stops. To keep things simple, the 1907 Brownsover to Bilton journey will run the normal route 4 route around Bilton, Admirals Estate and Cawston Grange

Click here for route 4 timetable

Route 63/64



Some journeys will run at different times to improve punctuality.



Click here for route 63/64 timetable.

Leamington & Stratford area



Route 50

The Honington turn & Cherington turn stops are no longer shown on the timetable but don't worry, your bus will still serve these stops.

Also, some journeys will run at different times to improve punctuality.

Click here for route 50 timetable

Route 664/665

Some journeys will run at different times to improve punctuality.

Click here for route 664/665 timetable

Route X18



Some journeys will run at different times to improve punctuality.



Click here for route X18 timetable

Route X77

Some journeys will run at different times to improve punctuality.



Click here for route X77 timetable

Nuneaton & Coventry area

Route 48C

Afternoon & evening journeys have been retimed so you arrive at your destination quicker.

Click here for route 48C timetable

Route 55/56

Afternoon & evening journeys have been retimed so you arrive at your destination quicker.

Click here for route 55 timetable

Click here for route 56 timetable

Route 60

Some journeys will run at different times to improve punctuality

Click here for route 60 timetable

Route 703

Some journeys will run at different times to improve punctuality

Click here for route 703 timetable

