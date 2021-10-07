Updates to Johnsons Bus services from Monday 25th October 2021

Following a review of services in conjunction with County Council Officers, Johnsons Coaches have announced the following updates to their services to come into force from Monday 25th October 2021 onwards. These updates will provide better routes, efficiencies and timetables for the residents of Warwickshire.

A summary is,

Services 1, 2 & 3: Will operate via Trinity Mead in both directions to replace service 4. Some timetable adjustments will be made. Journeys on service 3 that extend beyond Ilmington to Shipston and Lower Brailes will be renumbered 75A.

New Services:

Service 76: Stratford-Ettington-Kineton-Oxhill-Tysoe-Banbury. Oxhill will retain the same number of buses per day, but on a differing timetable. Withdrawal of Loxley (moving onto 77 service) improves journey times into Stratford upon Avon. Together with services 75, 76A & 77 will provide an improved hourly bus frequency between Kineton (77)/Ettington (75, 76A) & Stratford upon Avon.

Further details including copies of the new timetables are available on Johnsons Coaches website.