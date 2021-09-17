Council launches a Creative Health Warwickshire programme to support mental and physical health and wellbeing

The County Council’s Public Health service has commissioned multiple charities and organisations to launch six Creative Health Warwickshire projects involving dance, music, storytelling and art t...

The County Council’s Public Health service has commissioned multiple charities and organisations to launch six Creative Health Warwickshire projects involving dance, music, storytelling and art to support residents’ health and wellbeing.

The objective of each programme is to use the arts to promote social connectivity and to improve personal wellbeing. These objectives will be delivered in partnership with the commissioned providers: Arty-Folks, Escape Arts, Breathe Arts Health Research, Arts Uplift, Barnardo’s and Arts Connect.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care & Health, said:

“Taking part in creative and cultural activities has been shown to have a range of benefits for physical and mental health, offering fun and engaging ways to improve individual and community health and wellbeing. The past 18 months alone has highlighted just how important it is for us to look after our mental and physical health, and this varied suite of activities provides a great opportunity for Warwickshire’s residents to stay safe, well, and connected.”

The Creative Health Warwickshire programme supports residents’ mental and physical health and wellbeing using a variety of creative techniques and activities. The projects are:

Art for Wellbeing Warwickshire – a variety of arts courses to support wellbeing for adults with mild to moderate mental health issues, using creative processes to bring people together, strengthen self-identity and control over their lives and futures. The programme currently accepts self-referrals and referrals from health and social care professionals.

– a variety of arts courses to support wellbeing for adults with mild to moderate mental health issues, using creative processes to bring people together, strengthen self-identity and control over their lives and futures. The programme currently accepts self-referrals and referrals from health and social care professionals. Arts and Nature – a range of outdoor programmes for adults with mild to moderate mental health challenges and those wanting to support their wellbeing by engaging with the natural environment. The programme currently accepts self-referrals and referrals from health and social care professionals.

– a range of outdoor programmes for adults with mild to moderate mental health challenges and those wanting to support their wellbeing by engaging with the natural environment. The programme currently accepts self-referrals and referrals from health and social care professionals. Singing for Lung Health – singing groups for adults with chronic respiratory conditions which are led by an experienced singing specialist. Programme registration is required through a healthcare professional, and sessions are currently online using Zoom.

– singing groups for adults with chronic respiratory conditions which are led by an experienced singing specialist. Programme registration is required through a healthcare professional, and sessions are currently online using Zoom. Arts for Dementia Warwickshire - a range of creative arts programmes within the community for people living with dementia and their carers, including activities such as singing, object-based reminiscence, dance, and storytelling. The programme currently accepts self-referrals and referrals from health and social care professionals.

- a range of creative arts programmes within the community for people living with dementia and their carers, including activities such as singing, object-based reminiscence, dance, and storytelling. The programme currently accepts self-referrals and referrals from health and social care professionals. Arts on Referral for Children and Young People - several creative arts courses offering a wide range of activities such as dance, music, painting, photography and textiles for children and young people (aged 7-17 years) wanting to support their wellbeing. Programme registration is required through a health and social care professional.

- several creative arts courses offering a wide range of activities such as dance, music, painting, photography and textiles for children and young people (aged 7-17 years) wanting to support their wellbeing. Programme registration is required through a health and social care professional. Arts on Referral for Parents and Infants - a range of creative arts programmes for new parents and carers who want to improve their wellbeing alongside their infant. All creative explorations will be sensory, rhythmic, regular, developing calm and social interactions. There will also be two antenatal courses, and online evening sessions available just for parents and carers. Programme registration is required through a health and social care professional.

A participant from the Art for Wellbeing Warwickshire activity, said:

“I have learned to use art to relax and connect to my emotions. I have learnt new skills as I have found it difficult this last year with the pandemic, and although it took me many weeks to open up when I did it felt good!”

A Warwickshire resident from the Singing for Lung Health project, said:

“Thank you for these brilliant sessions. I practice every day and really feel the benefits. It really is amazing! I have not had to use my recovery inhaler (Ventolin) at all for the last 2 weeks. It really feels like my lung capacity is improving, plus I’m working on my singing!”

The Creative Health Warwickshire programme is funded through the Warwickshire County Council Early Intervention and Prevention and Community Capacity fund. All six programmes are free at the point of delivery for Warwickshire residents and will run throughout 2021 and 2022.

To find out more about the Creative Health Warwickshire programme, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/creativehealth