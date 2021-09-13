Unauthorised Encampment Fords Fields Leamington Spa

.
We are aware that there is a small encampment on the playing fields in the area, Police WCC and WDC are aware and will be attending to assess the site and decide what the best next steps are, please continue to monitor for further updates.
.
