Changes to bus services in the Rugby & Kenilworth areas from Tuesday 31st August 2021.

Service 9 North Kilworth-Clifton-Rugby-Hillside-Lime Tree Village

The section of route North Kilworth-Clifton-Rugby Schools has been taken over by Catterall’s Coaches Service 99.

The timetable can be found here: https://static1.squarespace.com/static/55b72d9ce4b07c169ff7994d/t/5f42f66aa662a5713459d3c8/1598223979548/99.pdf

Service 9 will continue to operate between Clifton and Lime Tree Village with a revised timetable that can be found attached.

Service 539 Coventry-Baginton-Bubbenhall-Stoneleigh-Kenilworth-Malthouse Lane

This service is renumbered 24 and will also serve Finham, Brentwood Avenue between Coventry and Baginton. The number of trips increases to five per day, all operating via Bubbenhall, with four per day extending from Malthouse Lane via Red Lane and Burton Green to Tile Hill (Torrington Avenue). The trips extending to Tile Hill will operate from Kenilworth Clock via Castle Road, Castle Hill, Malthouse Lane and Beehive Hill. Clinton Lane will continue to be served by Service 16 and one trip on Service 24.

With Services 25 & 25a, there will be a bus every hour between Coventry and Baginton, Holly Walk.

Service 580 Coventry-Ryton-Bourton-Dunchurch-Rugby.

This service is renumbered 25 and 25a and will also serve Finham, Brentwood Avenue between Coventry and Baginton. The timetable is revised and additional services operated at peak times between Coventry and Ryton. Certain trips will also operate via Bubbenhall and are numbered 25A.

The new 24/25/25a timetable can be found here https://nxbus.co.uk/coventry/services-timetables/25-coventry-rugby