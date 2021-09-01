Unauthorised encampment sports centre north Warwickshire

unauthorised encampment

the group has been on the land since 29th of August, the police and WCC are aware of the encampment and the police are supporting the club after events have had to be cancelled.

The police are supporting the club as the group have failed to vacate after the time they had said they would, Police have attended today and have explained to the group that should they fail to vacate tomorrow they will be issued a section 61 notice.

There has been a suggestion that members of this group have requested money from the club representatives to leave. This is a trait that we are seeing more and more.

It is understood that private landowners at times may be tempted by this but I urge that it is not effective and may only encourage repeat encampments to a location.

