Unauthorised Encampment at Ajax Football Ground Warwick

Partners are aware of the Unathorised Encampment at the Ajax Football ground in Warwick.
The group were served with a section 61 notice by the Police on Monday 6th July.
The group are required to vacate the location within 24 hours.
