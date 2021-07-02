Unauthorised encampment at Alcester Rugby Club

WCC and Warwickshire Police are currently working to support Alcester RFC and residents of the local community to ensure that the private land on Birmingham Rd is recovered as soon as practicable within the parameters of the current legal framework available. In the meantime the local Police team and Rural Crime team will be enhancing patrols in the area.

Should any incidents arise, please report them to the relevant authorities. If it is an emergency dial 999, otherwise call 101.