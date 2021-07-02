Withybrook Lane, Shilton - Proposed Stopping Up Order.

Proposed Stopping Up of part of the Public Highway in Withybrook Lane Shilton.

WARWICKSHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

HIGHWAYS ACT 1980 – SECTION 116

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR AN ORDER STOPPING UP PART OF THE PUBLIC HIGHWAY AT WITHYBROOK LANE, SHILTON

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Warwickshire County Council intend to apply to the Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court sitting at the Coventry Magistrates’ Court at 10.00am on the 8th day of September 2021 for an Order under section 116 of the Highways Act 1980, the effect of which will be to stop up for the purposes of all traffic the part of the highway at Withybrook Lane, Shilton which is now considered unnecessary for highway purposes.

The proposal is shown on a plan which is enclosed with this Notice and which may also be inspected free of charge at the Main Reception, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4RL and at Rugby Borough Council, Town Hall, Evreux Way, Rugby, CV21 2RR during normal opening hours, as well as on the stopping up orders homepage. On the plan, the part of the highway to be stopped up is shown edged blue.

Any enquiries relating to this application may be made to David Pritchard, County Highways (telephone number: 01926 412515).

On the hearing of this application, any person who would be aggrieved by the making of the Order applied for has a right to be heard by the Court.

S Duxbury

Assistant Director Governance & Policy

Shire Hall, Warwick

28 June 2021