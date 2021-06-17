Edgehill Drive, Warwick - Proposed Stopping up Order

Proposed Stopping Up Order for Edgehill Drive, Warwick

WARWICKSHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

HIGHWAYS ACT 1980 – SECTION 116

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR AN ORDER STOPPING UP PART OF THE PUBLIC HIGHWAY AT EDGEHILL DRIVE, WARWICK

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Warwickshire County Council intend to apply to the Warwickshire Magistrates Court sitting at the Coventry Magistrates Court at 10.00am on the 11th day of August 2021 for an Order under section 116 of the Highways Act 1980, the effect of which will be to stop up for the purposes of all traffic the part of the highway at Edgehill Drive, Warwick which is now considered unnecessary for highway purposes.

The proposal is shown on a plan which may be inspected free of charge at the Main Reception, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4RL and at Warwick District Council, Riverside House, Milverton Hill, Leamington Spa, CV32 5HZ during normal opening hours, as well as at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/homepage/280/stopping-up-orders. On the plan, the part of the highway to be stopped up is shown striped red.

Any enquiries relating to this application may be made to Gerald Brooks, County Highways (telephone number: 01926 412515).

On the hearing of this application, any person who would be aggrieved by the making of the Order applied for has a right to be heard by the Court.

S Duxbury

Assistant Director Governance & Policy

Shire Hall, Warwick

8 June 2021