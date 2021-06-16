The Stratford Park Hotel & Golf Club, Ingon Lane, Snitterfield

Approval of a Premise as a venue for Marriages under Section 26(1)(bb) of the Marriage Act 1949 and Civil Partnerships under Section 6(3a)(a) of the Civil Partnership Act 2004

The licence approving The Stratford Park Hotel and Golf Club, Ingon Lane, Snitterfield CV37 0QE host civil ceremonies is due to expire on 11th December 2021. An application has been received requesting an extension of the existing approval for a further 3 year period.

The complete application form together with a plan of the premises may be inspected at the Warwickshire Register Office, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick CV34 4RL,on Mondays - Fridays between 9.00am and 4.00pm

Any objections to the grant of an extension to the approval must be made in writing and addressed to Ms Kushal Birla, Assistant Director, Business and Customer Services, Warwickshire County Council, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick CV34 4RL, to be received no later than 7th July 2021.

Kushal Birla

Assistant Director

Business and Customer Services

Warwickshire County Council