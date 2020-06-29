New Arley Recreation Ground

Encampment at this location
We are aware of an encampment at this location which is on private land. We are working with the landowner to find a solution and we will update here accordingly.
If you've been identified as extremely vulnerable to Covid-19 by the NHS and need to self-isolate, call 0800 408 1447 for support.Advice for everyone on coronavirus is available on our website or on 01926 410410.
Encampment at this location
We are aware of an encampment at this location which is on private land. We are working with the landowner to find a solution and we will update here accordingly.