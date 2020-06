The A425 Southam Road will be closed between 22nd June and 6th July 2020 to allow for HS2 works to take place.

During this time buses will be unable to serve Ufton. Any passengers wishing to travel to or from Ufton for a journey usually possible by bus should contact Warwickshire Council Transport Operations for further advice using the details below:

Phone: 01926 412929 (option 2)

Email: [email protected]

We apoloise for any convenience caused.