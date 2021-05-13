Main Street, Clifton upon Dunsmore - Proposed Stopping up Order.

Proposed Stopping Up Order for Main Street, Clifton upon Dunsmore.

WARWICKSHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

HIGHWAYS ACT 1980 – SECTION 116

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR AN ORDER STOPPING UP PART OF THE PUBLIC HIGHWAY AT MAIN STREET, CLIFTON UPON DUNSMORE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Warwickshire County Council intend to apply to the Warwickshire Magistrates Court sitting at the Coventry Magistrates’ Court at 10am on the 28th day of July 2021 for an Order under section 116 of the Highways Act 1980 the effect of which will be to stop up for the purposes of all traffic the part of the highway at Main Street, Clifton upon Dunsmore which is now considered unnecessary for highway purposes.

The proposal is shown on a plan which is enclosed with this Notice and which may also be inspected free of charge at the Main Reception, Shire Hall, Warwick and at Rugby Borough Council, Town Hall, Evreux Way, Rugby CV21 2RR during normal opening hours and at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/homepage/280/stopping-up-orders. On the plan the part of the highway to be stopped up is shown coloured blue.

Any enquiries relating to this application may be made to David Pritchard, County Highways (telephone number: 01926 412515).

On the hearing of this application any person who would be aggrieved by the making of the Order applied for has a right to be heard.

S Duxbury

Assistant Director Governance & Policy

Shire Hall, Warwick

20 May 2021