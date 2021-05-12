Just 6 days left to switch and save in the latest auction period from Warwickshire Switch and Save

Warwickshire residents have already collectively saved over £1.5 million on their gas and electricity bills.

Residents are now encouraged to join the latest Big Community Switch to see how much they could save and with only 7 days to go until the latest reverse auction, there has never been a better time to sign-up.

Using their collective bargaining power, residents can increase competition amongst energy providers and secure better energy prices. The Council is continuing its partnership with iChoosr to use their expertise in negotiating with energy providers to secure the best prices for residents.

In the last reverse auction period, there was a 30% increase in residents participating in the scheme, making it one of the most successful to date and ensuring that more residents than ever before are getting the best price for their gas and electricity.

Residents can register their interest in the scheme before the auction begins.

Those who have registered their interest, will then be given a personalised offer showing how much they could be save by switching. If the householder is happy with the deal they can then proceed and switch suppliers totally free of charge.

Over 24200 households in Warwickshire have registered with the scheme and 6,200 have made the switch and saved a combined amount of £1.5 million on their gas and electricity bills as the scheme continues in its popularity.

Cllr Peter Butlin, Deputy Leader of Warwickshire County Council and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property, said: “Some residents will be paying too much, particularly if they haven’t switched supplier for a while, so I’d encourage everyone not to delay and sign up now.

“In the last reverse auction, many of those who registered were eligible for a saving on their energy bills.”

In recent years, some of the winning suppliers have offered 100% Green energy giving residents peace of mind when considering their environmental footprint. This trend seems set to continue with more and more companies becoming more environmentally aware.

The amount of money that can be saved will vary depending on the customer’s current tariff, payment method, consumption and the winning bid. There is no guarantee that an offer will be the cheapest, but the model aims to ensure the majority of participants are offered lower annual energy bills than they are on currently.

Residents who want to take part in this fantastic initiative should visit: https://bigcommunityswitch.co.uk/warwickshire/landing and have their latest energy bill to hand as they will need the details during the registration process.

The auction takes place on 18 May 2021, with individual offers posted or emailed to residents from 31 May 2021. Registration closes 29 June 2021 for online registration and 22 June 2021 for paper registrations.

If residents want support registering or want more information about the scheme, they can call the customer service desk at Act On Energy 0800 988 2881 or, alternatively, call iChoosr on 0800 048 8439, lines will be open Mon - Fri 8.00am - 5.30pm.and an advisor will be available to help.

So what are you waiting for? Don’t delay, sign up now: https://bigcommunityswitch.co.uk/warwickshire/landing

For more information about the scheme visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/switchandsave