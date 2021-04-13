Condolence from Councillor Alan Cockburn, Chairman of Warwickshire County Council, to Her Majesty the Queen

On behalf of the County of Warwickshire I am writing to convey the sadness felt within this County at the death of His Royal Highness, the Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Our thoughts are with Her Majesty and Her Majesty's family at this very sad time and as an expression of our sadness Warwickshire's flags fly at half-mast and our communities are invited to sign an online book of condolence. Our virtual condolence book will be available in the Warwickshire Archives for future generations to read. There will also be expressions of sadness from Warwickshire residents on the national online condolence book.

As a mark of respect, County events have been put on hold or are being proceded by a minute's silence.

I have the honour to be, Madam, Your Majesty's humble and obedient servant.

Cllr Alan Cockburn

Chairman of Warwickshire County Council