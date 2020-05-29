Arriva service level increases from Monday 1st June

Arriva Midlands will be increasing many services from Monday 1st June.

Services will be increasing in frequency on many of Arriva Midland's routes across Warwickshire.

For full details of the new timetables please visit the dedicated page on Arriva Midland's website.

Please remember that you should only be using public transport if it is essential. If you do need to travel by bus make sure you plan your journey in advance, wear a face covering, try to avoid travelling at peak times, and observe social distancing both on board the bus and whilst waiting at the bus stop.