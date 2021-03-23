Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Easter 2021 Bus service arrangements

Please note, Saturday and Sunday timetables will operate where they already exist for that route.

Stagecoach

  • Good Friday 2nd April - a Saturday service will run
  • Saturday 3rd April - a normal Saturday service will run
  • Easter Sunday 4th April - a normal Sunday service will run
  • Easter Monday 5th April - a Sunday service will run

Arriva

  • Good Friday - Saturday service will run.
  • Saturday - Normal service will run
  • Easter Sunday - Normal service will run
  • Easter Monday - Sunday service will run

Pulhams

  • Good Friday - Normal service
  • Saturday – Normal service
  • Sunday – No service
  • Monday – No service

National Express Coventry

  • Good Friday - Saturday service
  • Easter Monday - Sunday service

Diamond Bus

  • Good Friday - Saturday service on all routes
  • Easter Saturday - Normal Saturday service all routes
  • Easter Sunday - Normal Sunday service
  • Easter Bank holiday Monday - Sunday service
  • Tuesday 6/4/2021-Friday 9/4/2021 Normal Monday-Friday non-school service

Johnsons

  • Good Friday: Saturday service
  • Saturday 3rd April: Normal Saturday service, with the exception of 0615 50A from Stratford which will still operate.
  • Sunday 4th April: Normal Sunday service
  • Easter Monday: Sunday service on X50 with 30 minute frequency on Stratford Park and Ride between 10am and 7pm.
  • Tuesday 6th April: Normal school holiday timetables resume

Published: 23rd March 2021

