Easter 2021 Bus service arrangements

Please note, Saturday and Sunday timetables will operate where they already exist for that route.
Stagecoach
- Good Friday 2nd April - a Saturday service will run
- Saturday 3rd April - a normal Saturday service will run
- Easter Sunday 4th April - a normal Sunday service will run
- Easter Monday 5th April - a Sunday service will run
Arriva
- Good Friday - Saturday service will run.
- Saturday - Normal service will run
- Easter Sunday - Normal service will run
- Easter Monday - Sunday service will run
Pulhams
- Good Friday - Normal service
- Saturday – Normal service
- Sunday – No service
- Monday – No service
National Express Coventry
- Good Friday - Saturday service
- Easter Monday - Sunday service
Diamond Bus
- Good Friday - Saturday service on all routes
- Easter Saturday - Normal Saturday service all routes
- Easter Sunday - Normal Sunday service
- Easter Bank holiday Monday - Sunday service
- Tuesday 6/4/2021-Friday 9/4/2021 Normal Monday-Friday non-school service
Johnsons
- Good Friday: Saturday service
- Saturday 3rd April: Normal Saturday service, with the exception of 0615 50A from Stratford which will still operate.
- Sunday 4th April: Normal Sunday service
- Easter Monday: Sunday service on X50 with 30 minute frequency on Stratford Park and Ride between 10am and 7pm.
- Tuesday 6th April: Normal school holiday timetables resume