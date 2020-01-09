Approval of a Premise as a venue for Marriages under Section 26(1)(bb) of the Marriage Act 1949 and Civil Partnerships under Section 6(3a)(a) of the Civil Partnership Act 2004.

The Proprietor’s of Bourton Hall, Birdingbury Road, Bourton on Dunsmore CV23 9QZ have applied under the provisions of the above regulations for the premises to be approved as a venue for the solemnisation of civil ceremonies.

The complete application form together with a plan of the premises may be inspected at the Warwickshire Register Office, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick CV34 4SA, on Mondays to Fridays between 9am and 4pm.

Any objections to the grant of an approval must be made in writing and addressed to Ms Kushal Birla, Assistant Director, Business and Customer Services, Warwickshire County Council, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick CV34 4RL, to be received no later than 30 January 2020.

Kushal Birla

Assistant Director

Business and Customer Services

Warwickshire County Council