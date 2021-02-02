Warwickshire County Council and partners launch new website for over 65s Warwickshire County Council, along with its NHS and CCG colleagues, have today launched a new microsite that aims to ...

Warwickshire County Council and partners launch new website for over 65s

Warwickshire County Council, along with its NHS and CCG colleagues, have today launched a new microsite that aims to provide advice about health, wellbeing and exercise to residents aged 65 plus throughout the county.

The Healthy Ageing microsite (www.warwickshire.gov.uk/healthyageing) is packed full of information, advice and even core strengthening exercises, to help residents remain active and alert during the current pandemic.

Due to Covid-19, more residents are staying inside their homes and not venturing out as they would have done before. This decline in activity risks older residents, aged 65 plus who are prone to falls and trips, being admitted to hospital.

It is hoped that the Healthy Ageing website will act as a preventive measure, helping those residents who may be beginning to feel unsteady on their feet or are concerned about falling to take action to reduce their risk of falling and avoid a long stay in hospital.

Les Caborn, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “The Healthy Ageing website is a necessary and useful tool for anyone aged 65 or over. Warwickshire already has a high number of patients who are admitted to hospital due to a trip or fall. The gentle exercises offered by the website will help strengthen core muscles and when combined with lifestyle advice, will ensure residents stay active and healthy for as long as possible.”

Emily van de Venter, Public Health WCC & SWCCG, said: "Making small lifestyle changes, such as keeping hydrated and being a bit more physically active, can make big differences to our health in the short and longer term. It's great to have such an accessible resource to support our residents to keep healthy and independent

Glen Burley, CEO of George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust and South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust said: “Our ageing population and changing lifestyles place an ever evolving demand on health and social care services. Our Trust with local healthcare partners is focussing on improving the wellbeing of our communities by supporting people to lead healthier lives. By working with our partners, we aim to provide our local community with resources that focus on health prevention rather than illness. Warwickshire County Council’s Healthy Ageing microsite will play a massive part in helping those over 65 to maintain their physical being and to stay healthy, reducing their risk of falls.”

Dave Crashley Dos Lead, Coventry & Warwickshire CCG’s, said: On behalf of WMAS I would like to offer our sincere thanks to you all for taking the time to access the information via the ‘Healthy Ageing’ Website. These simple everyday tips and exercises are extremely effective in preventing falls, increasing confidence and your overall wellbeing which ultimately helps to avoid unnecessary injuries and hospital visits from a significant fall. By helping yourself to keep safe within your own home environment, you are also positively helping WMAS and our NHS colleagues continue their invaluable daily work during this current pandemic.’

Fully accessible and easy to navigate, the website has been designed to be used either by an individual or with support to an individual from a family member or support worker.

-ends-