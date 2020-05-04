Bus service arrangements for Bank Holiday Friday - 8th May 2020

On Friday 8th May 2020, bus services will be operating an altered level of service for the Bank Holiday Friday.

Most operators will be running a Sunday level of service, with some running a small number of additional early morning journeys on some routes. We advise checking with individual operators before travelling.

Please remember that you should only be using public transport if absolutely essential to do so in accordance with the latest government guidance. If your journey is essential, please follow the social distancing rules, and use contactless payment to pay for your tickets where possible.