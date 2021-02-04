Warwick Road, Kineton - Proposed Speed Cushions S90A Highways Act 1980

Warwickshire County Council is proposing to install a further two sets of speed cushions on Warwick Road, Kineton between Brookhampton Lane and the new development access road to the south east.

Scheme Overview

Under section 90A of the Highways Act 1980, Warwickshire County Council proposes to relocate a pair of speed cushions along Warwick Road, Kineton as described in the Public Notice below.

Traffic orders and public notices

Public Notice (PDF, 52 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 94 kB)

Technical plans

Plan No. TR/11093-02 (PDF, 495 kB)

Objections and enquiries

Any objections to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Graham Hemmings, Communities Group, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX. (Objections, and the name of the objector, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections must be sent so as to be received by 26th February 2021.