19/12/2019 Stefan Jon Brain, Avon Car Sales Ltd, Tilemans Lane, Shipston on Stour, Warwickshire

Trader Name & Address: Stefan Jon Brain, Avon Car Sales Ltd, Tilemans Lane, Shipston on Stour, Warwickshire
Nature of Undertaking Given:
To refrain from the following course of conduct in current or future businesses:
- Contravening the Business Protection from Misleading Marketing Regulations by engaging in misleading advertising, including
- Describing vehicles as being in “excellent condition” when they in fact have significant mechanical, structural or bodywork defects
- Advertising the “AA Dealer Promise” when the terms of that promise are not in fact adhered to