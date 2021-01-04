Coronavirus (COVID-19)

For support and advice about council services please call 01926 410410.

If you are clinically extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 and need support call the Hotline on 0800 408 1447

19/12/2019 Timothy Michael Matthews, Avon Car Sales Ltd, Tilemans Lane, Shipston on Stour, Warwickshire

Timothy Michael Matthews, Avon Car Sales Ltd, Tilemans Lane, Shipston on Stour, Warwickshire

Trader Name & Address: Timothy Michael Matthews, Avon Car Sales Ltd, Tilemans Lane, Shipston on Stour, Warwickshire

Nature of Undertaking Given: 

To refrain from the following course of conduct in current or future businesses:

  • Contravening the Business Protection from Misleading Marketing Regulations by engaging in misleading advertising, including
  1. Describing vehicles as being in “excellent condition” when they in fact have significant mechanical, structural or bodywork defects
  2. Advertising the “AA Dealer Promise” when the terms of that promise are not in fact adhered to

Published: 4th January 2021

Warwickshire County Council News RSS feed