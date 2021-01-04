15/08/2019 Jason Richmond Ziel, Roman Motors (Westavon) Ltd, Western Road, Stratford Upon Avon, Warwickshire

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Trader Name & Address: Jason Richmond Ziel, Roman Motors (Westavon) Ltd, Western Road, Stratford Upon Avon, Warwickshire

Nature of Undertaking Given: 

To refrain from the following course of conduct in current or future businesses:

  • Contravening the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations by misleading consumers about servicing of motor vehicles
  • Contravening the Consumer Rights Act by failing to carry out servicing of motor vehicles with reasonable care & skill

 

Published: 4th January 2021

