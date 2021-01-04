15/08/2019 Jason Richmond Ziel, Roman Motors (Westavon) Ltd, Western Road, Stratford Upon Avon, Warwickshire

Jason Richmond Ziel, Roman Motors (Westavon) Ltd, Western Road, Stratford Upon Avon, Warwickshire
Nature of Undertaking Given:
To refrain from the following course of conduct in current or future businesses:
- Contravening the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations by misleading consumers about servicing of motor vehicles
- Contravening the Consumer Rights Act by failing to carry out servicing of motor vehicles with reasonable care & skill