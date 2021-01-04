05/04/2019 Matthew Twigg, A5 Motor Group Ltd, Leather Mills Lane, Hartshill, Nuneaton, Warwickshire

Matthew Twigg, A5 Motor Group Ltd, Leather Mills Lane, Hartshill, Nuneaton, Warwickshire
Nature of Undertaking Given:
To refrain from the following course of conduct in current or future businesses:
- Contravening the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations by making false or misleading statements about vehicles that are offered for sale
- Contravening the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations by failing to act with professional diligence, including failing to carry out reasonable checks before offering vehicles for sale
- Contravening the Road Traffic Act by supplying any vehicle in an unroadworthy condition