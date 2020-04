Whitnash Road, Whitnash has been closed to allow for work on an urgent repair to be carried out.

Due to this closure, the Stagecoach number 1 service is unable to serve Whitnash Rd between 22nd April and 24th April. The service is diverting via Brunswick Street, St Helens Rd, Tachbrook Road and Heathcote Road in both directions.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.