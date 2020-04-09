Easter bus service arrangements

During the Easter weekend (Friday 10th April - Monday 13th April), there may be some changes to bus services across Warwickshire.

Whilst many operators will be continuing to operate their current COVID-19 timetables, some operators may make some further adjustments to timetables over the weekend. We strongly advise passengers to check with the relevent operator before travelling.

Many operators are posting service updates on their websites. Websites for the main operators within Warwickshire can be found below:

Stagecoach Midlands

National Express Coventry

Arriva

Johnsons

Diamond Bus

Travel de Courcey

Please remember, people should only be using public transport if absolutely essential to do so in accordance with the latest government guidance. If your journey is essential, please follow the social distancing rules, and use contactless payment to pay for your tickets where possible.