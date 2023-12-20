20th December - Youth workers - helping young people be heard

Welcome to our 2023 Child-Friendly Warwickshire advent Calendar!

Every young person in Warwickshire deserves a bright future, and the work of the council’s Targeted Youth Support service helps to make this happen.

The service comprises a small team of dedicated, professionally qualified youth workers who use their knowledge, skills and experience to build positive relationships with young people. They work with young people aged 11 to 18 years.

Youth work promotes young people’s personal and social development and enables them to have a voice, influence, and place in their communities and society as a whole. It builds resilience and character and gives young people the confidence and life skills they need to live, learn, work and achieve. For more information on what youth work is, take a look at the National Youth Agency website. https://www.nya.org.uk/youth-work/

Our youth centres

There are various youth centres within Warwickshire which run youth clubs and group work. Centres can be found at:

• Lillington Youth Centre, Leamington Spa

• Saltway Youth Hub, Stratford

• Claremont Youth Hub, Rugby

• CHESS, Nuneaton

• Ratcliffe Youth Centre, Atherstone

• Hatters Youth Space, Nuneaton

• Youth Club - Escape Arts

Staff have a flexible approach to what they can do and also undertake detached work with youngsters in community locations. Young people’s needs are central to any support and it is up to them how they choose to engage with the service.

For more information on what is happening in your area, email tys@warwickshire.gov.uk

We’ll see you tomorrow for day 21 of our advent calendar! And make sure you follow us on social media - Facebook, Twitter and Instagram - and share your own Child friendly experiences using the hashtags #KindWarwickshire #ChildFriendlyWarwickshire