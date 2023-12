Welcome to our 2023 Child-Friendly Warwickshire Advent Calendar!

Regular school attendance offers children and young people plenty of benefits. It impacts positively on their educational attainment, wellbeing and wider life chances. It can also help to establish positive routines for their future and provide opportunities to be mentally and physically well.

Starting school or going back after a break can feel difficult for children and young people. As a parent or carer, you can help them prepare.

Here are a few tips on making the most of the Christmas holiday to prepare your child or young person for a return to school in January:

Keep part of a routine throughout the holiday season. Children do best when routines are predictable — and healthy

Be positive about school in day-to-day conversation and focus on anything that they like about school such as friendships or activities

If they are moving to a new school, talk about what it might be like, including changing classrooms, learning new subjects, meeting new friends, while offering reassurance that support will be available

If they are travelling independently for the first time, or have any SEND considerations, travel the new route to school together over the holiday

Spend some time together and listen to their worries about school. Reach out to professionals for help if needed

Families wanting support should contact the Family Information Service on 0800 408 1558 or 01926 742274, via email to fis@warwickshire.gov.uk or by visiting the FIS website.

The FIS helpline is closed on 25, 26, 27 Dec and 1 Jan, reopening as usual on 2 January.

For more information on the importance of school attendance, visit: https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2023/05/18/school-attendance-important-risks-missing-day/

For resources and guidance to support with education transitions, including specific resources for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/transitions

Check out BBC Bitesize for lots of educational resources including fun games, quizzes and subject specific support.

So children get the most out of learning it's important to make sure they get enough rest, drink plenty of water and eat regular nutritionally balanced meals. You can search the NHS website for advice about what children need at different ages.

