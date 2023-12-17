17th December - It's all about helping others and making a difference in our community!

Welcome to our 2023 Child-Friendly Warwickshire Advent Calendar!

Today we are focusing on helping others and making a difference in our community.

Offering your help to another person, be it family or friend, neighbour or stranger, shows kindness and benefits the giver and receiver as small acts of kindness bring joy. Checking in on people who live alone, carrying someone’s bags, donating to foodbanks or charity shops, giving someone your time or attention and listening to them are all ways to offer help and support your community.

For those who want to help more regularly there are lots of opportunities to volunteer, allowing you to connect to your community and make it a better place. Even helping out with the smallest tasks can make a real difference to the lives of people, animals, and organisations in need. Volunteering at your local community centre, or joining a community group can improve your mental wellbeing and help you build new social networks. Volunteers are often the glue that holds a community together. You can find out about volunteering activities around Warwickshire at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/volunteering or on the WCAVA volunteering webpage.

Earlier this year Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox, Jane Holdsworth from Warwickshire & Solihull Community and Voluntary Action (WCAVA) and local resident and Coronation Champion Brad Thomas, had the chance to share their volunteering experience through our Let’s Talk Warwickshire podcast. They share their thoughts on volunteering and the benefits it can bring.

The podcast episode is available to listen here.

To read more volunteering stories across Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/volunteering