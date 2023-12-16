16th December - Shopping online safely this Christmas 

Welcome to our 2023 Child Friendly Warwickshire Advent Calendar!

One of the Child Friendly Warwickshire's outcomes is for children and their families to be safe. Taking steps to protect your safety is so important in many areas but today we focus on safe online shopping. People buying last minute gifts should be extra wary to avoid being caught in a scam.

Shopping online safely this Christmas

Action Fraud and the NCSC are urging online shoppers to protect their accounts, check before they buy, and use secure payment methods in order to stay ahead of the threat from criminals this shopping season.

Choose carefully where you shop : It's worth doing some research on online retailers to check they're legitimate. Read feedback from people or organisations that you trust, such as consumer websites.

: It's worth doing some research on online retailers to check they're legitimate. Read feedback from people or organisations that you trust, such as consumer websites. Use a credit card for online payments: Most major credit card providers protect online purchases, and are obliged to refund you in certain circumstances.

Most major credit card providers protect online purchases, and are obliged to refund you in certain circumstances. Only provide enough details to complete your purchase : You should only fill in the mandatory details on a website when making a purchase. These are usually marked with an asterisk (*), and will typically include your delivery address and payment details. You shouldn't have to provide security details (such as your mother's maiden name, or the name of your first pet) to complete your purchase.

: You should only fill in the mandatory details on a website when making a purchase. These are usually marked with an asterisk (*), and will typically include your delivery address and payment details. You shouldn't have to provide security details (such as your mother's maiden name, or the name of your first pet) to complete your purchase. Keep your accounts secure: You should make sure that your really important accounts (such as your email account, social media accounts, banking accounts, shopping accounts and payment accounts like PayPal) are protected by strong passwords that you don't use anywhere else.

You should make sure that your really important accounts (such as your email account, social media accounts, banking accounts, shopping accounts and payment accounts like PayPal) are protected by strong passwords that you don't use anywhere else. Watch out for suspicious emails, calls and text messages: You'll probably receive many messages from online stores, as a result of 'opting in' to receiving communications from them. Lurking amongst these genuine messages, there may well be fake ones (containing links designed to steal your money and personal details) that can be very difficult to spot.

For more details check our : Cyber Safe Warwickshire - Shopping online safely this Christmas

We’ll see you tomorrow for day 17 of our Advent calendar! And make sure you follow us on social media - Facebook, Twitter and Instagram - and share your own Child friendly experiences using the hashtags #KindWarwickshire #ChildFriendlyWarwickshire