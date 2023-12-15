15th December - It is all about new skills!

Welcome to our 2023 Child-Friendly Warwickshire Advent calendar!

Day15 is about some of the exciting learning and work opportunities for young people. We believe in empowering youngsters to explore, learn, and grow, laying the foundation for a successful future.

Work Experience: Secondary school students, this one's for you! Warwickshire County Council offers work experience opportunities, providing a sneak peek into the professional world. Learn, discover, and gain valuable insights that will shape your career path. To apply for work experience, students are encouraged to email their interests, favourite subjects, and career aspirations to wccworkexperience@warwickshire.gov.uk The council then matches them with a suitable placement if possible. Warwickshire County Council has already hosted around 100 placements this academic year, demonstrating their commitment to supporting young individuals.

Secondary school students, this one's for you! Warwickshire County Council offers work experience opportunities, providing a sneak peek into the professional world. Learn, discover, and gain valuable insights that will shape your career path. To apply for work experience, students are encouraged to email their interests, favourite subjects, and career aspirations to wccworkexperience@warwickshire.gov.uk The council then matches them with a suitable placement if possible. Warwickshire County Council has already hosted around 100 placements this academic year, demonstrating their commitment to supporting young individuals. Apprenticeships: Whether you want to kickstart a new career or if you’re looking for a career change later, apprenticeships provide the opportunity to develop and learn new skills in an area that interests you. WCC offers a range of apprenticeships that are the first step to a career in various professions including engineering, social care, ICT, project management, digital marketing, customer service, vehicle maintenance and many more. For more information: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/apprenticeships

Whether you want to kickstart a new career or if you’re looking for a career change later, apprenticeships provide the opportunity to develop and learn new skills in an area that interests you. WCC offers a range of apprenticeships that are the first step to a career in various professions including engineering, social care, ICT, project management, digital marketing, customer service, vehicle maintenance and many more. For more information: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/apprenticeships Graduate Scheme: When you choose WCC as the place to begin and build your career, you’re choosing more than an employer. The council is a place where you can really make a difference to the local community; your contribution will directly impact on the lives and work of our residents. We will help you build your technical expertise, confidence and gain insight into your professional specialism. Working with us is more than just a job, it’s a way to make a meaningful impact on those around you while developing your skills. https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/homepage/394/graduate-opportunities

When you choose WCC as the place to begin and build your career, you’re choosing more than an employer. The council is a place where you can really make a difference to the local community; your contribution will directly impact on the lives and work of our residents. We will help you build your technical expertise, confidence and gain insight into your professional specialism. Working with us is more than just a job, it’s a way to make a meaningful impact on those around you while developing your skills. https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/homepage/394/graduate-opportunities Fair Chance Employment Programme is an innovative and inclusive programme developed with Warwickshire employers to support them in making their recruitment process more flexible, more inclusive and ultimately more accessible to a wider talent pool of people who may have barriers accessing the job market. The Fair Chance Portal is a tool developed as a part of the Programme: https://fairchancejobs.warwickshire.gov.uk/ It will help bridge the gap between the Fair Chance candidates looking for paid employment and the Fair Chance Employers looking for staff. It offers access to a variety of inclusive jobs, some of which have been shaped with Warwickshire employers who want to “level up” and ensure their career opportunities are high quality, accessible and with progression career paths. Some of the priority groups for Fair Chance candidates that we want to be able to access the service are:

Young people aged 16-18 that are not in education, employment or training (NEETS) Care Leavers Young Carers

Supported Internships: Supported Internships are a full-time structured work-based education programme based primarily at an employer. Supported Internships help young people aged 16-24 with an Education, Health, and Care Plan to achieve paid employment. They usually last for an academic year and have all the same college holidays. A Supported Intern learns ‘on the job’ mostly at work and some at college. For more information: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/special-educational-needs-disabilities-send/post-16-education-training-send/2

Explore these opportunities, discover your potential, and make this season of skill development a stepping stone toward a future filled with possibilities.

We’ll see you tomorrow for day 16 of our Advent calendar! And make sure you follow us on social media - Facebook, Twitter and Instagram - and share your own Child friendly experiences using the hashtags #KindWarwickshire #ChildFriendlyWarwickshire