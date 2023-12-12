12th December : Act of kindness – Environmentally-friendly Christmas

Welcome to our 2023 Child-Friendly Warwickshire Advent Calendar!

Are you thinking of ways to be more environmentally-friendly this Christmas?

We’ve got you covered. Not only can we provide you with a few ideas, but we can also offer resources to be environmentally-friendly - not only during this period but throughout the whole year.

Tips and ideas:

Cards : Make your own Christmas cards. Making your own cards will cut down on packaging and is a fun festive activity for the whole family. If you want to send a card, but without the waste, opt for e-cards.

Wrapping paper : Look for wrapping paper made from recycled or FSC-certified paper. Avoid plastic ribbon and tape or foil-backed wrapping paper. Check out tape-free wrapping techniques such as furoshiki, a traditional Japanese method of using cloth to wrap and transport gifts. It makes for beautiful, unique, and reusable packaging.

D-eco-rations!: Most of us already reuse our Christmas tree decorations, storing them in a box year after year. But, if you’re thinking of adding more to your collection, avoid plastic ones. Here are top tips for planet-friendly decorations:

Create homemade decorations

Turn off your Xmas lights overnight to save electricity.

Need new lights? LED ones use less energy!

Use natural items like holly, pine cones and mistletoe for table, mantlepiece and door decorations.

Gifts : Some simple ways to be eco-friendly with your Christmas presents include buying from local, zero-waste businesses; getting creative with something you’ve made yourself; or giving an experience or charity membership instead.

Eat Seasonally : One really simple way of making Christmas more sustainable is to eat only those vegetables that are in season in December and that therefore do not carry the environmental cost of being imported from overseas. For Christmas dinner at least, you are in luck as all the staples of a yummy yule lunch – potatoes, sprouts, carrots, leeks, and parsnips – are all in season throughout the winter.

Reducing Food Waste : In the UK, an estimated 5 million puddings, 2 million turkeys, and 74 million mince pies go to waste each Christmas. This is part of a trend that sees one third of all food produced annually go to waste.

For more tips to be greener you can check:

Our Warwickshire climate change websit.

EcoFriendlyKids: This site is all about kids and their environment. Containing a wealth of information, tips, quizzes and fun games for children, this site is ideal for parents who want to share in their kids’ adventures as they start to explore the natural world, and guide them towards a more in-depth understanding of ecological issues as they grow older.

Waste Wise kids: Ideas of how to reuse and repurpose things around the home.

