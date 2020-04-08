COVID-19 - The coordinated Coventry and Warwickshire healthcare system response

The entire country is united in the fight against COVID-19 – and so is your local healthcare system.
The Coventry & Warwickshire Health & Care Partnership - to which we belong - comprises:
- University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire (UHCW)
- South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT)
- George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust
- Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust (CWPT)
- South Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group
- Warwickshire North Clinical Commissioning Group
- Coventry & Rugby Clinical Commissioning Group
- all Coventry & Warwickshire GPs
- Coventry City Council
- and Warwickshire County Council
Together, the Partnership’s members are coordinating their work 24/7 to:
- Limit the spread of the virus by ensuring people stay at home
- Protect our hospitals’ ability to care for those most seriously affected
- Provide people with continuing access to a GP wherever possible
- Maintain as many critical services as possible, such as cancer, coronary care and maternity.
We are in this together and together we are stronger.