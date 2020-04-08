Coronavirus (COVID-19)

If you've been identified as extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 by the NHS and need to self-isolate, call 0800 408 1447 for support.

Advice for everyone on coronavirus is available on our website or on 01926 410410.

COVID-19 - The coordinated Coventry and Warwickshire healthcare system response

The entire country is united in the fight against COVID-19 – and so is your local healthcare system.

The Coventry & Warwickshire Health & Care Partnership - to which we belong - comprises:

  • University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire (UHCW)
  • South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT)
  • George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust
  • Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust (CWPT)
  • South Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group
  • Warwickshire North Clinical Commissioning Group
  • Coventry & Rugby Clinical Commissioning Group
  • all Coventry & Warwickshire GPs
  • Coventry City Council
  • and Warwickshire County Council

Together, the Partnership’s members are coordinating their work 24/7 to:

  • Limit the spread of the virus by ensuring people stay at home
  • Protect our hospitals’ ability to care for those most seriously affected
  • Provide people with continuing access to a GP wherever possible
  • Maintain as many critical services as possible, such as cancer, coronary care and maternity.

Find out more about the Partnership

We are in this together and together we are stronger.

Published: April 8th 2020

