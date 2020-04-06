Further temporary changes to Stagecoach bus services

Stagecoach have made further temporary changes to their timetables in light of the ongoing situation regarding COVID-19.

With effect from Saturday 4th April, Stagecoach Midlands have made further changes to their temporary timetables. Full details of the changes, including links to the new timetables, can be found on the Stagecoach website.



Please remember, people should only be using public transport if absolutely essential to do so in accordance with the latest government guidance. If your journey is essential, please follow the social distancing rules, and use contactless payment to pay for your tickets where possible.

Passenger Transport Development Team